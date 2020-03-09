‘When the Moon Was Full’ to go on screen in Habitat Intl. Filmfest.

Written and directed by Narges Abyar, the film narrates the true story of Abdul-Hamid Rigi, the younger brother of Abdul-Malik Rigi, the founder and leader of the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran, who marries Faezeh Mansuri, a woman from Tehran. He forces Faezeh to leave her homeland along with her brother to live in Pakistan where they find themselves involved in the Jundallah terrorist activities.

‘When the Moon Was Full’ won three top awards at the 2nd Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France including the Grand Prix, the best actress award for Elnaz Shakerdoust, and the best student jury award.

The film had its international premiere at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), where it won the festival's 'FIPRESCI Award', presented by the International Federation of Film Critics.

HIFF is all set to bring to Delhi a fantastic line up of Contemporary World Cinema with films handpicked from the best of 2019 & 2020! The Habitat Film Club has curated films that pushed the boundaries of cinematic arts to reflect contemporary influences and burning realities of a changing world. In this edition, cinephiles can expect films from across the globe that surpassed standard expectations, films that elevated critical gaze to explore new frontiers in the international filmmaking community and films that have won important recognitions in the International Film Festivals.

The third edition of the Habitat International Film Festival will be held on March 13-22 in Delhi, India.

