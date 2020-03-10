  1. Culture
10 March 2020 - 13:38

'Limit' wins best film at Woodbury Filmfest. in US

'Limit' wins best film at Woodbury Filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Limit’ directed by Javad Daraei has won the best film award at the 2nd edition of the Woodbury Film Festival in the US.

'Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from local people, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaptation that employs novel metaphors to depict the hardships for people with disabilities.

The Iranian film won the best film award at the second edition of Woodbury Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event took place on March 6 – 8, 2020.

'Limit' had previously won several other awards, including the Jury’s Grand Prix award at the 10th Entr'2 Marches International Film Festival in France, and the Best Director Award at the 2019 Global Short Film Awards in the United States.

Woodbury Film Festival celebrates bold visions and powerful voices, according to the event's organizers. 

MS/4874273

News Code 156554
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News