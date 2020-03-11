‘The Leaves’ to premiere at Visions du Réel in Switzerland

‘The Leaves’ will take part at the ‘International Medium Length & Short Film Competition’ section of the festival.

The documentary is about a 60-year-old man who takes some seedlings from his home to the mountains around Tehran every day, plants them and waters them from the river. He had once decided to take his life many years ago, but after a sudden incident, he changes his mind and decides to dedicate his life to the environment.

Visions du Réel (Visions of Reality) is an internationally renowned documentary film festival held in April each year in Nyon, Switzerland. The week-long festival has been directed by film critic Jean Perret since 1995.

Visions du Réel is part of the Doc Alliance – a creative partnership between 7 key European documentary film festivals.

This year, the event will be held from April 24 to May 2, 2020.

MS/SABA80657