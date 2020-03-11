Prague IFF to host two Iranian titles

Directed by Saeed Roustayi, ‘6.5 per meter’ is about narcotics officer Samad (Payman Moadi) who has seen his share of a drug dealer’s lies and games, and his patience has come to run thin. While searching for the infamous drug baron Nasser Khakzad (Navid Mohammdzadeh), he and his colleague Hamid scour the streets of Tehran, turning an overcrowded prison on its head. With his rough and dubious approach, Samad finally manages to find the criminal’s whereabouts – but things do not quite go according to plan.

The film won the best director award and best actor award (for Navid Mohammdzadeh) at the 32nd edition of the Tokyo Film Festival in Japan this November.

Iranian-Czech co-production ‘Son-Mother’, directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi, addresses the impact of tradition on the lives of women in present-day Iran when a young widow is faced with the choice to either abandon her son or succumb to poverty.

The film has won the best film and best director awards of the Alice Nella Citta section of the festival, which is devoted to children's films at the 14th edition of the International Rome Film Festival in Italy.

The 27th edition of the Prague International Film Festival will be held on 19-27 March 2020 in the Czech Republic.

