‘The Dog That Was Ill’ wins at Canterbury Anifest in UK

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece, ‘The Dog That Was Ill’, directed by Parvin Tajvid won Best Art Design at the 12th edition of Canterbury Anifest in the UK.

'The Dog That Was Ill’ is about a dog that gets sick because it eats everything, and the veterinary clinic doctors find that the dog has eaten a lot.

Canterbury Anifest, an award-winning animation festival, describes itself as "the largest annual event of this kind in the southeast". It was founded in 2007, and since 2016, the festival has been run by a group of media lecturers at Canterbury Christ Church University.

The 12th edition of the event was held on February 29 to March 1.

