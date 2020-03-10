'The Cycling Wind' goes to Tumbleweeds Filmfest. in US

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

The Iranian animation, together with 11 other titles from France, the US, and Denmark, is set to go on screen at The City Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 15.

Tumbleweeds, the Mountain West’s longest-running international film festival for families, features stories from around the world and provides culturally-enriching, curated film, media arts workshops, and clubhouse activities, all for ages 4 and up, according to the event's organizers.

Utah Film Center’s 9th annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids kicked off on March 6 and will wrap up on March 15, 2020.

‘The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, and 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France.

It is currently taking part at the 23rd Animac International Animation Film Festival in the Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain.

