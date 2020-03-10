  1. Culture
10 March 2020 - 08:49

'The Cycling Wind' goes to Tumbleweeds Filmfest. in US

'The Cycling Wind' goes to Tumbleweeds Filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘The Cycling Wind’, directed by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi, will be screened at the 9th edition of Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids in the US.

The 6-minute animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

The Iranian animation, together with 11 other titles from France, the US, and Denmark, is set to go on screen at The City Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 15. 

Tumbleweeds, the Mountain West’s longest-running international film festival for families, features stories from around the world and provides culturally-enriching, curated film, media arts workshops, and clubhouse activities, all for ages 4 and up, according to the event's organizers. 

Utah Film Center’s 9th annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids kicked off on March 6 and will wrap up on March 15, 2020.

‘The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, and 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France.

It is currently taking part at the 23rd Animac International Animation Film Festival in the Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain.

MS/4873548

News Code 156545
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News