'Greyish' goes to ÉCU filmfest. in France

The animation is about a woolen old man and his stages of life as a metaphor for everyone’s lives.

ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival is dedicated to the discovery and advancement of the very best independent filmmakers from around the world. According to the event's organizers, it provides a unique platform for risk-taking storytellers to reach the broadest audiences possible.

The festival showcases films that demonstrate quality, innovation, and creativity in both form and content. These qualities are judged in 14 categories, 7 of which are open to non-European filmmakers (from the Americas, Australia, Africa, and Asia), and compete for 25 awards. Jury members come from around the globe, have a variety of backgrounds, and are all united in their desire to screen films that will truly impress and inspire attendees.

Another Iranian title, Kaveh Mazaheri's short film ‘Funfair', has also been announced to be taking part at the festival.

The 15th edition of ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival will be held in Paris, France on 24th, 25th, and 26th of April 2020.

