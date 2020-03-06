Sweden’s Film Fest Sundsvall to host two Iranian tittles

Directed by Sonia Hadad, 'Exam' narrates the story of a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of illicit drugs to a buyer, and she gets stuck in a cycle of strange occurrences.

It has also made it into the competition program of 42nd edition of the Créteil International Women's Film Festival in France and the 49th edition of New Directors/New Films Festival in the US.

'Exam' has won the Best Film Script at the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival, Iran's major cinematic event dedicated to short films.

The special jury award for best actress in a short film went to Sadaf Asgari for her role in 'Exam' in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

‘Slaughter’, directed by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zandkarimi, is the story of a family that has to sell their only cow to live through a tough winter. The family's son, however, is not happy with the deal so he lets the cow escape.

It has won the Best Short film award at the 18th Villammare Film Festival in Italy which was held on 23 - 30 August 2019.

The 3rd Film Fest Sundsvall will take place 11-15 March 2020 in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Two Iranian short films will compete with 22 other films from the US, France, Austria, Sweden, India, China, Singapore, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Syria, Italy, Serbia, Britain, and Romania.

