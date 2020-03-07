‘Orange Days’ to be screened in 14 cities around world

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), a worldwide organization supported by UNESCO, will be screening Iranian fiction-feature ‘Orange Days’ directed by Arash Lahooti in as many as 14 cities across the world, including London, Sydney, Edinburgh, Hawaii, Almaty, New Delhi, Kerala, Dhaka, Skopje, Kuala Lumpur, Kochi, Bangalore and Trivandrum.

The program is scheduled for March 8, celebrated as the International Women's Day and the United Nations Day for Women's Rights and International Peace.

The screening program had been first scheduled for 50 cities, but the outbreak of the novel coronavirus canceled the screening in many of them.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region."

The movie has so far taken part at 30 international film festivals and events, and managed to grab 9 awards, including three awards at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany and the best film award at the 17th edition of the Pyongyang International Film Festival in North Korea.

Headquartered in Singapore, NETPAC is a worldwide pan-Asian film cultural organization of 29 member countries. It is considered a leading authority on Asian cinema.

MS/4870795