Manchester Kinofilm festival to host 13 Iranian titles

Iranian short films, namely ‘Cleaner’ by Mohammadreza Mayghani, ‘Hearing Aid’ by Hamid Yusefi, ‘Showan’ by Bijan Zarrin, ‘Azadeh’ by Mir Abbas Khosravinejad and ‘One Night’ by Aida Alimadad, ‘Serok’ by Zhivar Farajzadeh, ‘Flying Fishes’ by Mohammad Torivarian, ‘Dissect’ by Siavash Shahabi, ‘Don’t Forget Today’ by Ahmad Monajjemi, ‘Umbra’ directed by Saeed Jafarian, ‘Shahrivar’ by Samira Norouz Naseri, ‘The Feast of the Goat’ by Saeed Zamanian, ‘She who wasn’t tamed’ by Saleh Kashfi will take part at 16th Kinofilm & Manchester International Film Festival in Manchester, UK.

For more than 20 years Kinofilm™ has been celebrating the talents of emerging and established filmmakers through the Manchester International Short Film and Animation Festival® and Kino Shorts showcasing and networking events. This year’s festival (the 16th Edition) commences on Saturday 21st March, running for nine days at 6 different venues across Manchester and Whittington.

Kinofilm™ has a unique reputation for showcasing the best short films and debut features from around the world and is renowned for seeking out diverse, challenging and groundbreaking new films. The festival maintains a high standard with many European & International award-winning shorts featured in the Festival.