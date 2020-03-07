‘Malakout’ wins at Black Country Horror Shorts fest. in UK

‘Malakout’ is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

The Iranian title managed to win the best animation award of the first edition of the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

According to the event’s organizers, around 100 shorts were submitted for the competition and 15 of them made the shortlist and were screened during the event.

‘Malakout’ has also recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland.

The animation is also set to compete at the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico, scheduled for March 20-27 March 2020. It will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

MS/4872074