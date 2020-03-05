'Malakout' to go on screen at Galactic Imaginarium Filmfest.

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

‘Malakout’ recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland.

It has also made it into the competition program of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico. The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

The Galactic Imaginarium Film Festival is one of the few Sci-fi and Fantasy Film Festivals in Eastern Europe, which brings a fresh concept of gathering together, through live video streaming, the film crew, and the film consumers. The festival has film screening, conferences, debates, and happenings. It will have a Jury Award and a Popular Award, for both Sci-fi and Fantasy sections.

The upcoming edition of the event will be held on 30-31May 2020 in Spain.

