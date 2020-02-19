'Malakout' goes to Oscar-qualifying Guadalajara filmfest. in Mexico

‘Malakout’, which recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland, is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life back but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

The film will now compete with other titles from Mexico, Colombia, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland at the short animation section of the 35th edition of Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico.

The Iranian animation will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

The Guadalajara International Film Festival is a week-long event held each March in the Mexican city of Guadalajara since 1986. The festival is considered the most prestigious film festival in Latin America and among the most important Spanish language film festivals in the world, according to the event's organizers.

The 34th edition of the event will be held on March 20-27 March 2020.

MS/SABA75232