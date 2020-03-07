‘Driving Lessons’, ‘One Night’ win at Big Muddy Filmfest. in US

The festival’s Best (Long) Narrative award went to ‘Driving Lessons’ by Marziyeh Riahi, while ‘One Night’ by Aida Alimadadi received the Best (Short) Narrative award of the festival.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

‘One Night’ is about a middle-aged widow who is stalked by a memory from her deceased husband. Overwhelmed by the grief of his absence, she is led to an act of fierce melancholia in order to cope with it.

The Big Muddy Film Festival, based at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, describes itself as one of the oldest student-organized film festivals in the United States.

For over four decades, Big Muddy has served as a platform to celebrate and showcase innovative, diverse, and culturally important independent cinema in the Southern Illinois region, according to the event’s organizers.

The 42nd edition of the event was held on February 24 – March 1, 2020.

