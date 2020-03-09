'Malakout' goes to Capital City Filmfest. in US

‘Malakout’ is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

The Iranian animation will be taking part at the 10th edition of Capital City Film Festival in Michigan, slated for April 9-18, 2020.

'Malakout' has recently won the best animation award at the first edition of Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival in the UK.

It has also received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Dublin, Ireland.

The animation is also set to compete at the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico, scheduled for March 20-27 March 2020. It will be qualified for the next year's Academy Awards if it manages to win the best animation award at this festival.

MS/4872074