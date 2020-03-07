‘Funfair’ to vie at 6 intl. film festivals

'Funfair' is a short film about members of a family who risk their lives to earn more money in order to escape a life of destitution.

In coming days, the Iranian short will be taking part at 6 international film festivals around the world, including the 29th Palencia International Films Festival in Spain, the 24th REGARD – Saguenay International Short Film Festival in Canada, the 15th Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights in Switzerland, and the 15th ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival in France.

The film has also been accepted into the competition programs of the 4th Akbank Short Film Festival in Turkey, and the 15th Dieciminuti Film Festival in Italy.

‘Funfair’ has been qualified for Oscar 2021 after winning the best short film award at the 32nd edition of Foyle Film Festival in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The film's other achievements include a Special Mention for Best Screenplay at 'Court en Scène' Film Festival in France, a Special Mention for Best Foreign Film at Winchester Film Festival in the UK, and the 'Good Fylm Best Short Award' at the 18th edition of Cornwall Film Festival in the UK.

