8 March 2020

Two Iranian docs to vie at Millennium filmfest. in Belgium

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian documentaries ‘No Place for Angels’ by Sam Kalantari and ‘The Marriage Project’ by Hesam Eslami have made it into the competition section of 12th Millennium Documentary Film Festival in Belgium.

‘No Place for Angels’ is a documentary about Iranian Women’s National in-line hockey team and their complicated problems on their path to Asian competitions in South Korea. 

The film shared the special jury award with “Sheep Hero” by Dutch filmmaker Ton van Zantvoort at the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, in December 2019.

‘The Marriage Project’, directed by Hesam Esalmi, documents a project in a mental hospital that encourages the patients to form relationships with each other, get married and live as a family.

The 12th edition of the Millennium Documentary Film Festival will take place from March 27 to April 4 in the capital Brussels.

Every year, 80 documentaries from around the world are screened at various categories of the Millennium Festival.

