Iran, Kyrgyzstan to coop. in fight against coronavirus

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country so far, saying that they request the Iranian embassy to exchange necessary information on fighting against coronavirus with Kyrgyz officials.

Iranian Ambassador, for his part, welcomed cooperation in the exchange of information with the Kyrgyz side, and presented a report on the activities of Iran in the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

As of Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 66 with 1,501 confirmed cases.

