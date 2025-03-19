Iranian ports poised to facilitate maritime travels at Nowruz

With a focus on safety standards, increased transport capacity, and enhanced service quality, the PMO has compiled a comprehensive report aims to provide a secure and pleasant maritime travel experience during the holiday season.

Expansion of the Maritime Passenger Fleet

In line with the Nowruz 2025 Maritime Travel Facilitation Plan, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development has directed the addition of two new passenger vessels, with a total capacity of 540 seats, to the Shahid Haghani Port fleet in Bandar Abbas. In total, 100 vessels—including 47 passenger ferries and 50 landing crafts—will be deployed, alongside 150 service boats on full standby. Furthermore, maritime transport capacity has been reinforced at other key ports to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

Emphasis on Safety and Maritime Travel Standards

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Acting Head of the PMO has underscored the imperative of passenger safety, stating that negligence will not be tolerated. To uphold safety standards, passenger vessels have undergone thorough technical inspections, and maritime search and rescue drills have been conducted. Additionally, emergency response teams and service personnel have been stationed at major ports to support holiday operations. All vessels are required to comply with safety regulations and obtain technical approvals before commencing operations.

Focus on Workforce and Occupational Health Standards

At a recent PMO managerial meeting, Saeed Rasouli emphasized the priority of workforce welfare, highlighting the need to improve employee working conditions. Adherence to Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards across the country’s ports remains a key focus during Nowruz. Specialized training sessions have been conducted for operational and service personnel.

Special Initiatives for Ticketing Services

To streamline Nowruz travel, a round-trip ticketing system has been implemented for high-traffic routes such as Shahid Haghani Port to Hormuz and Qeshm islands, aimed at preventing congestion. Additionally, 1,300 support personnel and 150 vessels have been deployed at ports nationwide to ensure passenger safety and guidance. Several ports have introduced new amenities to improve the travel experience.

Chabahar Port’s Readiness for Nowruz Maritime Tourism

Chabahar Port is set to provide extensive services from March 15 to April 4, with 355 personnel, 14 rescue vessels, and 60 tourism boats stationed at 11 coastal tourism stations along the Makran Coast. Search and rescue operations will be on full alert to ensure maritime safety throughout the holiday period.

Coordination Meeting on Maritime Tourism Safety in Astara

A coordination session on implementing maritime tourism safety measures was held at Astara Port, attended by representatives from various agencies. Key resolutions included stricter vessel safety inspections, permitting boat operations only under favorable weather conditions, and installing safety banners. An estimated 2,700 boats and 13,412 tourists are expected to visit Astara during Nowruz 2025.

Enhancing Maritime Tourism Safety in Gilan

At a Gilan coordination meeting, measures for improving maritime tourism safety in Nowruz 2025 were outlined, including dredging of high-traffic routes, vessel safety inspections, installation of safety banners, and distribution of informational brochures. A specialized search and rescue vessel has also been added to the province’s fleet.

Amirabad Port’s Preparations for Nowruz Maritime Travel

Amirabad Port has formed special task forces, signed agreements with maritime operators, and conducted search and rescue drills to ensure safe Nowruz maritime travel. Rescue vessels and technical oversight teams remain on full alert, while public awareness campaigns targeting unauthorized vessels are also underway.

Western Hormozgan Ports on Full Alert for Nowruz 2025

Western Hormozgan ports are fully prepared for the Nowruz 2025 maritime travel season. In this regard, 29 vessels—including 17 landing crafts with a total vehicle capacity of 740 and 12 passenger vessels with 1,615 seats—have been deployed for routes to Kish Island. Search and rescue teams, technical inspection units, and four specialized rescue vessels are on full standby. The operational plan, running from March 13 to April 14, includes continuous vessel monitoring and strict adherence to safety standards. Additionally, 1,000 safety brochures and 100 safety banners will be distributed across western Hormozgan ports.

Maritime Tourism Plan in Bushehr Ports

Bushehr’s Nowruz maritime tourism plan will be implemented from March 14 to April 4, featuring stringent safety controls on vessel operations. Unauthorized vessels will be prohibited from operating, and strict compliance with designated piers and life jacket use will be enforced. Recreational maritime routes have been clearly delineated, with boat operations restricted to a maximum of two nautical miles from the shore.

Golestan Ports’ Readiness for Nowruz Maritime Travel

Golestan ports have also implemented special measures to accommodate Nowruz maritime travelers, focusing on safety across three key areas: piers, vessels, and maritime routes. Rescue vessels have been stationed at Turkmen and Bandar-e-Gaz ports, while search and rescue drills will be conducted. Real-time meteorological and maritime data exchange between Golestan and Amirabad ports has been established to enhance travel safety.

Enhancing the Quality of Nowruz 2025 Maritime Travel

The PMO is committed to ensuring not only safe and seamless maritime travel but also improving infrastructure to enhance overall travel quality. Collaboration with key entities such as the Meteorological Organization and the Navy will further strengthen maritime safety, offering travelers a secure and enjoyable experience during Nowruz 2025.

MA