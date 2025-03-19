  1. Culture
Ghalibaf congratulates Tajik counterpart on Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher ghalibaf congratulated Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali on the arrival of the ancient Nowruz in a message.

"The thousands-year-old Nowruz tradition, with its rich historical background, is one of the most prominent legacies of the culture and civilization of our nations and is considered a symbol of solidarity, preservation of the common values ​​and ideals of the countries of this region," said Ghalibaf in his congratulatory message to Emomali.

The Iranian speaker said elsewhere in his message that "Given the importance of developing friendly and close relations between the two countries, I use this opportunity to emphasize that the Iranian parliament welcomes any cooperation and parliamentary consultation with neighbors with the aim of strengthening regional security and stability and all-out development of relations, especially in the economic, political, and cultural fields."

Every March, 300 million people from across the world, including the people of Iran and Tajikistan celebrate Nowruz, the arrival of spring and the new year on March 21. The UN has marked 21 March as International Nowruz Day.

