SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts returns to Earth

Also on board were NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who returned to Earth alongside Williams and Wilmore after their prolonged stay in orbit.

NASA confirmed the successful splashdown, marking the end of a mission that lasted far beyond its original timeline.

The four astronauts began their long-awaited journey home early Tuesday, undocking from the ISS at 1.05 a.m. local time (0505GMT) aboard the Dragon capsule. Their return took approximately 17 hours before reaching the waters off Florida’s coast.

MNA