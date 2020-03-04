Coronavirus not to disturb Iran-Kyrgyzstan ties: Kygyz deputy FM

In this meeting, the officials discussed development of all-out ties as well as each of the countries' measures in fight against the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Kyrgyz official referred to the anti-coronavirus measures taken by his government saying, "all of these measures are restrictive meant to impede entry of the virus to Kyrgystan. But they are not to have a negative impact on our ties with Iran."

As he informed, his country has put a ban on entry of Iranian, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, and South Korean nationals to Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz government has also closed its borders with Iran, halting transport of Kyrgyz trucks. "The issue is being discussed with Turkmenistan," he added.

As reported earlier, Iran and Kyrgyzstan have already accorded to cooperate on fight against coronavirus.

Kharazi, on Tuesday, met and held talks with Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov on cooperation in the fight against the virus outbreak.

According to the Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country so far, saying that they request the Iranian embassy to exchange necessary information on fighting against coronavirus with Kyrgyz officials.

