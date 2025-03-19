Ghalibaf felicitates Nowruz to counterparts in Islamic states

In separate messages, Ghalibaf felicitated the arrival of Nowruz to his counterparts in the Islamic states including Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Iraq and India, emphasizing that thousand-year-old ritual of Nowruz is a symbol of solidarity and common ideals of the regional countries.

Nowruz is an ancient celebration of Iranian culture that is celebrated with the beginning of the Solar New Year in many countries.

Iranian parliament speaker, in his message to the Speakers of the Parliaments of the Nowruz Civilization, while congratulating the solar New Year, expressed hope that the New Year will be a year full of peace, tranquility, and lasting security for all nations.

In this message, Ghalibaf also said that the world today needs dialogue, and cooperation between nations and the elites of different societies more than ever, adding, "Strengthening relations between parliaments as representatives of nations plays an important role in creating peace."

Celebrating Nowruz means the affirmation of life in harmony with nature, awareness of the inseparable link between constructive labor and natural cycles of renewal, and a solicitous and respectful attitude towards natural sources of life.

