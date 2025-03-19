  1. Politics
Lavrov congratulates Nowruz, hopes for stepped-up ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to congratulate him on the arrival of Nowruz and the New Year, expressing hope for increased ties between tow sides.

In his congratulatory message, the Russian Foreign Minister expressed his happiness at the improvement in Russian-Iranian relations.

The Russian top diplomat also recalled the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation earlier this year of 1403 in the Iranian calendar, which will end tomorrow, as well as the rapid increase in trade exchanges, and the implementation of joint projects in the infrastructure sectors, expressing hope that close consultations and coordination between Iran and Russia on important issues which are currently on the international and regional agenda, as well as bilateral cooperation to implement the agreements reached between high-ranking officials of the two countries, will continue in the new year.

