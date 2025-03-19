Iran, IAEA: nuclear cooperation and political challenges

Iran has reiterated that it and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are capable of resolving remaining issues regarding its peaceful nuclear program and can prevent any escalation of tensions sought by Western countries, especially the United States.

In this context, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, emphasized on the "X" platform that Iran is ready to engage in dialogue with the IAEA to resolve outstanding issues. Gharibabadi's statements came after an important meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, where they discussed various aspects of ongoing cooperation between Tehran and the Agency, as well as unresolved nuclear issues that Iran is trying to resolve within the framework of its international obligations. However, these statements are not limited to technical aspects; they implicitly refer to political challenges that have led to the "politicization" of Iran's nuclear file and disrupted the dialogue process.

Nuclear Cooperation: A Long History with the Agency

Since the beginning of its nuclear program for peaceful purposes under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran has sought to maintain its cooperation with the IAEA, the international body responsible for monitoring nuclear activities and ensuring their peaceful nature. This long-term cooperation has allowed Iran to build mutual trust with the Agency, even in the face of Western countries' efforts to "politicize" this cooperation, as Gharibabadi referred to in his recent statements. However, despite this ongoing cooperation, some remaining issues between the two parties need to be resolved, which has raised questions about the possibility of reaching a comprehensive solution.

Nuclear Facility Security: A Priority That Cannot Be Ignored

One of the sensitive points Gharibabadi mentioned is the issue of "nuclear facility security." While the IAEA is working to resolve remaining issues with Iran, ensuring the security of Iran's nuclear facilities is one of the fundamental issues affecting cooperation between the two parties. Iran does not view nuclear security as merely a complementary element but as a strategic priority. In this regard, Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran is committed to securing all its nuclear facilities, which is part of its international obligations. However, this issue becomes more complicated when there are ongoing threats, especially from the Zionist regime and the United States.

US Threats: Accusations That Have No Place in Diplomacy

Statements from the U.S., particularly from the current administration, which continues to hold Iran responsible for retaliatory attacks carried out by the Houthis in Yemen, are one of the factors weakening the possibility of any serious dialogue between Tehran and Washington. These statements reflect a foreign policy aimed at pressuring Iran in various areas, including the nuclear file.

Yemen, which has been embroiled in war for years due to attacks by the Saudi-led coalition, has become a sensitive point in Iran-U.S. relations. The Yemen war is not just an internal conflict but part of a proxy war involving regional and international countries, with Iran being one of the main parties accused of supporting the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis). However, Yemen's response to coalition attacks supported by the U.S. is not Iran's strategic decision but part of the Yemenis' right to self-defense.

Iran and Dialogue: A Clear and Conditional Position

Iran has taken a clear position on dialogue in these circumstances. The country is ready to participate in technical negotiations with the IAEA to resolve remaining issues, but only if these negotiations are free from political pressures. Iran also has a fundamental condition for this dialogue: the cessation of U.S. threats against the country, including media attacks and statements holding Iran responsible for attacks in Yemen.

Iran well understands that any nuclear agreement with the Agency is not possible under conditions of political pressure from the United States and its allies. Therefore, Tehran stipulates that these dialogues must be held in an environment of mutual respect and without political tensions.

Can Dialogue Be Achieved Under These Conditions?

Undoubtedly, achieving a real settlement in Iran's nuclear file is not possible under continued political pressures from the United States and its allies against Tehran. Iran is ready for dialogue, but this dialogue must take place within a framework of mutual respect and avoid threats and accusations that do not help build trust between the parties. A nuclear agreement with the Agency is not just a political document but a real opportunity to improve Iran's relations with the West and ensure security and stability in the region. However, this will only be realized if political obstacles are removed and campaigns aimed at weakening Iran's position are stopped.

If there is a genuine will to reach a peaceful agreement on the nuclear file, the basis of the dialogues should be independent and impartial technical cooperation, without external pressures. However, what remains unclear is whether the West is ready to respond to Iran's demands or will continue to exert political pressures that hinder any real progress in this area.

By: Mohammad Ali Najah