Production of disinfectants, sanitation ‘doubled’: industry min.

In the current situation that the country is grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, production of face masks has increased, he said, adding, “the imports of face masks in the shortest time possible has been put atop agenda with the cooperation of government and allocation of governmental exchange by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).”

Providing respiratory face masks is the major concern of the ministry and the country is facing shortages in the production capacity of face masks due to growing demand, he stated.

The distribution process of sanitary and hygienic products, disinfectants and face masks requires serious revision, he said, adding, “Ministry of Industry is ready to provide its experiences available to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education in this field.”

MNA/IRN83699305