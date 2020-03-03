Qatar to send first cargo to Iran to fight coronavirus

He made the announcement on Tuesday, saying “As the head of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, we are in close and constant contact with the authorities of countries including Russia, Qatar, Armenia and other countries to supply the necessary equipment to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.”

Prior to that, China has also sent two cargos of humanitarian aid to Iran this week. The first cargo was included 20,000 coronavirus test kits.

The second cargo consisted of more than 50,000 laboratory kits to diagnose coronavirus cases and oxygen therapy equipment that were arrived in Iran from Guangzhou by Mahan Air on Saturday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits.

The first cargo of humanitarian aid by UK, France, and Germany to Iran to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country also arrived in Tehran on Monday night.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 77 with 2336 confirmed cases.

