Ukraine claims Russians struck oil depot after Putin's call

Putin had told Mr Trump in a phone call earlier on Tuesday that he would temporarily stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities and said to have issued orders along these lines.

forces launched a major air raid on energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Slovyansk city late last night, Ukrainian military officials said, claiming to the Kyiv Post that Russia's airstrikes left part of the city of 100,000 people without electricity.

Russian authorities also accused Ukraine of attacking an oil depot, sparking a small fire near the village of Kavkazskaya. Moscow says it shot down 57 Ukrainian drones overnight.

During the call, the Russian leader refused to back a full 30-day ceasefire that the US hoped would be the first step towards a permanent peace deal.

MNA