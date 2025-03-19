Israeli military reenters Gaza for ground invasion

The Israeli military said it had retaken parts of the Netzarim Corridor, which divides Gaza from east to west, and the operations were aimed at expanding the buffer zone, Washington-based Al-Monitor website reported.

The military reported that troops from the 252nd Division advanced into the Netzarim Corridor, seizing roughly half of the area up to the north-south Salah al-Din road. This advance significantly restricted the movement of Gazans attempting to return north from the southern part of the Strip. However, passage on foot remains possible in the corridor's western section, the report claimed.

The Netzarim corridor, previously used as a military zone by Israel, bisects northern and southern Gaza. As part of the earlier ceasefire, Israel had withdrawn its forces from the area. However, the renewed offensive has seen Israeli forces re-enter the corridor.

The Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, warned that evacuations from combat zones in Gaza would resume soon.

The military also announced the deployment of the Golani Brigade to the southern Gaza border on the Israeli side, positioning forces for potential operations in the southern part of the Strip.

In a speech on Wednesday, Israeli War Minister Israel Katz said the Isralei military will begin the forcible evacuations of Palestinians to certain areas.

The minister also threatened the total destruction of Hamas in Gaza.

