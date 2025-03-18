Gaza’s leadership remains intact, fully operational: Hamas

Speaking to journalists at the Karachi Press Club, Qaddoumi stated that Israel has cut off Gaza’s water supply for 15 days, yet the Muslim world remains silent. He accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement in the most brutal manner, Pakistani website Minute Morror reported.

Qaddoumi recalled that Yasser Arafat refused to hand over holy Quds to Israel and rejected the denial of the right of return for Palestinian refugees. He said that Arafat’s assassination was planned because of his resistance to these demands.

He highlighted that Hamas fighters penetrated 40 kilometers into occupied territories using gliders, proving their strength. He also said that Hamas has defeated Israel’s narrative globally, with Israel itself acknowledging the loss of 6,000 of its soldiers.

Qaddoumi stated that Palestinians will not leave their homeland and that Gaza’s people stand firmly with Hamas. Out of 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza, only 150,000 have left, and those who did went abroad for medical treatment or education.

He asserted that Hamas treated Israeli prisoners according to Islamic principles, ensuring their well-being, even when Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar endured three days of hunger. He added that the released Zionis prisoners were in good health when freed by Hamas.

Qaddoumi stated that Hamas will not allow external forces to decide Palestine’s leadership. He expressed readiness to hand over Gaza’s reconstruction to a technocratic committee but made it clear that Gaza’s leadership remains intact and fully operational.

He pointed out that Israel is facing diplomatic isolation, citing how France refused to welcome the Israeli delegation at the annual Holocaust conference due to public pressure. He thanked Pakistan’s government and people for their unwavering humanitarian support for Palestinians.

According to Qaddoumi, the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has marked the end of US dictation in the Middle East. He emphasized that an independent Palestinian state would secure the borders of Egypt and Jordan and reiterated Hamas’s strong relations with Saudi Arabia.

He concluded by stating that the people of Gaza have not only made sacrifices but have also inflicted unforgettable blows on the enemy. He praised their unmatched resilience and determination, calling it a unique example in world history.