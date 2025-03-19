  1. World
At least 1 UN staff killed, 5 injured in Deir el-Balah attack

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – At least one foreign staff member of the UN has been killed and five others seriously injured in an Israeli attack on the UN Headquarters in central Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The statement published on Telegram said the casualties arrived at Deir el-Balah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where one of the victims succumbed to their injuries, Al-Jazeera reported. 

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 15 people were killed in airstrikes across Gaza after Israel said it was resuming fighting "in full force" in the Palestinian enclave.

Two civilians were killed and five others injured when an Israeli drone hit a tent near the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reports, citing Red Crescent medics.

It comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had "resumed combat in full force", adding, "This is just the beginning."

