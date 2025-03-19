Israel must be forced to implement ceasefire deal: Hamas

Hamas, however, insists there is no need for a new agreement and the Israeli regime must be forced into honoring the existing deal.

"Hamas has not closed the door on negotiations but we insist there is no need for new agreements," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP from Cairo, according to Press TV report.

"There is no need for new agreements in light of the existing agreement signed by all parties," he added.

The truce agreement brokered by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt took effect in January, pausing the genocide that has left nearly fifty thousand people dead and thousands of others unaccounted for.

Under the deal, a second phase of the truce should have begun in early March.

The agreement stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from Gaza and that a more lasting ceasefire should take effect during a second phase.

However, the Israeli regime has refused to enter into the second phase of negotiations.

"We have no conditions, but we demand that the occupation be compelled to immediately halt its aggression and war of extermination, and begin the second phase of negotiations," Nunu said.

He called on the international community to "take urgent action" to end the war, while accusing Israel of "violating the ceasefire agreement it signed."

Israel on Tuesday launched one of the biggest and deadliest waves of air strikes since it began the Gaza genocide in 2023.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, Israel's strikes on Tuesday killed more than 400 people, making it one of the deadliest days in Gaza in the entire war.

MNA