Global coronavirus death toll climbs to 3,119

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19 has killed 3,119 people as it continues to spread from its epicenter in central China to countries around the world.

Mainland China reported 202 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 3, putting the country’s total infections at 80,151 and a death toll of 2,944, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

Countries like South Korea, Italy and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections.

South Korea has a total of 4,812 infected cases and a death toll of 28.

Italy has reported 2,036 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths, the most in Europe.

As of Monday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 66 with 1,501 confirmed cases.

The US has also reported six deaths from the coronavirus and 18 confirmed cases as the outbreak that continues to spread to new countries around the world.

Several European and Asian countries have also announced new cases in the past day.

MNA/PR