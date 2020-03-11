Iran, Kyrgyzstan stress bilateral coop.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian interactions, as well as the expansion of parliamentary cooperation.

Jumabekov announced Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to expand trade and economic relations with Iran, saying that currently, trade between Kyrgyzstan and Iran is limited to $ 30 million, but this is not a reflection of the economic opportunities that two countries could have.

He further noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting Iran’s investment in the country's hydroelectric industry as well as in the exchange of knowledge about the construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric plants.

MNA/IRN 83710063