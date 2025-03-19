  1. Culture
Pezeshkian congratulates Tajikistan's president on Nowruz

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday congratulated Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the upcoming Nowruz holiday.

In a congratulatory message posted on the Telegram page of the Iranian Embassy in Dushanbe, Pezeshkian wished Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan health, happiness, and success in the new year, Asia-Plus news agency reported. 

Pezeshkian highlighted that spring is a time of renewal and hope for a better future.

He expressed optimism about further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.  He also wished for the successful development of bilateral relations between Iran and Tajikistan in fields such as the economy, culture, and science.

Meanwhile, a ceremony to mark Nowruz was held on March 17, 2025, at Persepolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in southern Iran, with ambassadors from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to celebrate the ancient Persian New Year.

