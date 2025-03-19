Iran strongly slams West's interventionist approach in HRC

Addressing the Human Rights Council's interactive dialogue session with the Special Rapporteur and the Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, Bahreini strongly criticized the countries that have provided the basis for examining the human rights situation in Iran.

He emphasized that Western countries seek to politicize human rights against Iran by ignoring the fundamental human rights issues, including the Palestinian crisis.

"This farce becomes even more offensive when we realize that the main actors are Germany and the U.K., countries that themselves have a dark history of human rights violations," he said, adding, "Over the past 19 months, when Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people have reached their peak, these two countries have not only taken no action to stop these crimes, but also, with their financial, military and political support for this regime, are considered partners in its crimes and must be held accountable before the conscience of humanity."

MA/IRN