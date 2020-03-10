Iran, Kyrgyzstan underline expansion of Parliamentary ties

Voicing Iran's readiness and tendency for expansion of ties with Kyrgyzstan, Kharazi referred to the outbreak of coronavirus across the world and called for bilateral cooperation on curbing the virus not letting it do any harm to common trade between Tehran and Bishkek.

The Kyrgyz official, for his turn, named agriculture, healthcare, power plant construction and architecture as sectors his country is inclined to cooperate on with Iran, regarding Iranians experiences in them.

On March 4, and in a meeting with Kharazi, Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov underscored that the outbreak of the lethal coronoavirus cannot disturb mutual ties between the two countries.

The Kyrgyz official referred to the anti-coronavirus measures taken by his government saying, "all of these measures are restrictive meant to impede entry of the virus to Kyrgystan. But they are not to have a negative impact on our ties with Iran."

As he informed, his country has put a ban on entry of Iranian, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, and South Korean nationals to Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz government has also closed its borders with Iran, halting transport of Kyrgyz trucks. "The issue is being discussed with Turkmenistan," he added.

As reported earlier, Iran and Kyrgyzstan have already accorded to cooperate on fight against coronavirus.

Kharazi, earlier, met and held talks with Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov on cooperation in the fight against the virus outbreak.

According to the Kyrgyz Deputy Health Minister, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country so far, saying that they request the Iranian embassy to exchange necessary information on fighting against coronavirus with Kyrgyz officials.

