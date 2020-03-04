  1. Economy
5 March 2020 - 02:01

Iran’s trade volume downs 18% over coronavirus outbreak: official

Iran’s trade volume downs 18% over coronavirus outbreak: official

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Director General of Iranian Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization for Intl. Transport and Transit Office Manouchehr Salmanzadeh on Wed. said that the country’s trade volume is seeing an 18 percent decline due to the outbreak of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Turning to the semi-active borders of the country, he said that Iran’s semi-active borders are doing trade exchanges only with the three countries of Turkey, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Currently, Islamic Republic of Iran is doing trade and business with the aforementioned three countries unilaterally which is temporary, he added.

He expressed hope that Iran’s trade with these three countries will return to its normal condition as soon as hygienic standards are met.

Iran’s trade and business exchanges with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Armenia are currently underway and there are no problems in these borders, Salmanzadeh emphasized.

He pointed to Iran’s Bazargan Border and added, “148 Iranian trucks imported goods into the country yesterday.”

He further noted that Iran’s trade volume has decreased 18 percent due to the temporary restrictions at borders caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

MNA/FNA13981214000561

News Code 156354

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News