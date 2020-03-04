Iran’s trade volume downs 18% over coronavirus outbreak: official

Turning to the semi-active borders of the country, he said that Iran’s semi-active borders are doing trade exchanges only with the three countries of Turkey, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Currently, Islamic Republic of Iran is doing trade and business with the aforementioned three countries unilaterally which is temporary, he added.

He expressed hope that Iran’s trade with these three countries will return to its normal condition as soon as hygienic standards are met.

Iran’s trade and business exchanges with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Armenia are currently underway and there are no problems in these borders, Salmanzadeh emphasized.

He pointed to Iran’s Bazargan Border and added, “148 Iranian trucks imported goods into the country yesterday.”

He further noted that Iran’s trade volume has decreased 18 percent due to the temporary restrictions at borders caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

MNA/FNA13981214000561