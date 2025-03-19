Zionists return to streets against resumed war on Gaza

Thousands of anti-Netanyahu regime, pro-captives deal protesters marched to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in occupied holy Quds following a mass rally outside the Knesset.

Demonstrators from across the occupied territories flocked to the Quds this morning to protest the resumption of fighting in Gaza and Netanyahu’s attempts to sack Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Times of Israel reported.

Activists leading the march hold a large banner that reads: “Enough of the government of destruction” as they proceed down Ben Zvi Boulevard toward the Rehavia neighborhood.

Police close the road to traffic in one direction, but cars headed the other way demonstration are at a standstill.

Police brought out a water cannon but have not used it against protesters, the Times said.

Observers have warned that the resumed genocidal war on Gaza would be a death sentence for the captives.

