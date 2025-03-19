Protesters in US condemn resumed Israeli genocide in Gaza

Protesters on Tuesday marched through Times Square while holding up signs, and chanting slogans against the war and in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

They expressed outrage at Washington’s support for the Tel Aviv regime as it has continued to supply weapons to Israel and has openly backed the war in Gaza.

One of the speakers at the event asserted that the Palestinians will win because this war has another front, adding that the front is not just in Gaza, but in New York, London, Paris and all the cities around the world.

A similar demonstration took place on the same day outside the White House in Washington D.C.

More than 400 Palestinian civilians have been killed and over 560 others injured after Israel resumed its airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, exactly two months after a ceasefire began in the besieged territory.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 174 children were among the victims.

The strikes, which were one of the deadliest since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s war in the Gaza Strip in early October 2023, took place several days after negotiations began on a second phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The White House has said that Israel consulted with President Donald Trump before launching the offensive, which came after the occupying regime abandoned negotiations over the three-phased ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the renewed air campaign is "only the beginning."

MNA/IRN