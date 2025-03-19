Trump retreats from his military threats against Iran

In his remarks on Wednesday, Donald Trump repeated his allegations of Iran's military support to Yemenis, saying that "Iran must immediately stop sending military supplies to the Houthis and let the Yemeni group "fight it out themselves."

Trump said reports suggest that Tehran has lessened its support for the Yemenis, but said Iran is "still sending large levels of Supplies." It is unclear if the president is referring to reports from his officials, or the media.

He claimed that the Yemenis have suffered "tremendous damage" as a result of recent massive bombardment by the US warplanes.

Earlier Wednesday, the Yemenis reported a new series of sorties by US warplanes on areas in northern and western Yemen, according to local media.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni's military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a televised speech that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones for the fourth time in the past 72 hours.

The Yemeni leader Abdul Malek Al-Houthi said after the renewd US aggression that the escalation will be responded by escalation on the part of Yemen, vowing to target US assets in the region.

The Yemeni armed forces have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, as a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The Yemenis halted their attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.

MNA