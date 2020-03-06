Iran, Kyrgyzstan review agriculture coop.

At the meeting, Kharazi emphasized the willingness of the two countries' officials to expand bilateral relations, the readiness of the Iranian and Kyrgyz sides to cooperate in the agriculture and conversion industries.

Referring to the 40% growth in trade exchanges with Kyrgyzstan in 2019, he said that the implementation of the provisions related to the agriculture of the 12th Joint Economic Commission’s document, as well as cooperation with knowledge-based companies, are among the effective measures to develop relations between two countries.

Confirming the growth in trade exchanges between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, especially in the field of agriculture, Erkinbek Choduyev, for his part, said that Kyrgyzstan is ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad and Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology on expansion of cooperation.

