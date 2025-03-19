EU told Israel resumed strikes on Gaza ‘unacceptable"

Israel on Tuesday launched its most intense strikes on the Gaza Strip since a January 19 ceasefire with Palestinian Hamas ended more than 15 months of war.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she asked Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Saar “Why are you doing this?” during a conversation Tuesday, Western media reported.

Kallas said she conveyed “the message that this is unacceptable”, referring specifically to “the loss of civilian lives”.

The bombardments, which came after the collapse of talks on extending the truce, killed more than 400 people, the health ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened late Tuesday that the strikes were “only the beginning” and that future negotiations with Hamas “will take place only under fire”.

Kallas said she would travel to Egypt on Sunday to discuss the situation with the “Arab Quint” bringing together Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, adding there was a need to increase diplomatic pressure on Israeli regime.

MNA