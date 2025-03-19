15 Palestinians martyred in fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes

Two civilians were killed and five others injured when an Israeli drone hit a tent near the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reports, citing Red Crescent medics.

It comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it had "resumed combat in full force", adding, "This is just the beginning."

Wafa says a woman and child were killed in an airstrike north of Khan Younis overnight into Wednesday, while four others were killed in a strike in Gaza City.

Gaza's health ministry has yet to give a death toll for the latest strikes.

At least 412 Palestinians were killed and at least 500 others injured in the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire that lasted nearly two months.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Zionist occupying regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA