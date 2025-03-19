Israel to go to other states if it finishes Palestinian cause

“If Israel succeeds in liquidating the Palestinian cause, it would undoubtedly extend its aggression to other countries unrestrained,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi cautioned during a televised address on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

“Those relying on agreements with Israel should recognize that Israel disregards commitments, even when guaranteed by the US,” he added.

The Yemeni leader was referring to the regional Arab states that had either entered United States-facilitated rapprochement agreements with the regime or contemplating the prospect, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia.

The remarks came after the regime resumed its intensified deadly aggression against Gaza earlier in the day, despite a standing ceasefire agreement that took effect in January with the aim of ending more than 15 months of a war of genocide against the coastal sliver by Tel Aviv.

According to Palestinian health officials, 424 people were killed in the attacks on Tuesday alone, including 174 children and 89 women. More than 600 others were wounded as Israeli forces targeted homes, mosques, and shelters.

The bombardments have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis, with medical supplies running out and border crossings remaining closed for the 17th consecutive day.

The escalation is aimed at forcing the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas into releasing those of the regime’s captives, who remain in Gaza in one batch, without Tel Aviv’s keeping its side of the bargain by letting the ceasefire deal transit into its second phase, releasing thousands of Palestinian prisoners, ceasing its bloodletting in the Palestinian territory, and enacting a complete withdrawal from it.

Amid the situation, al-Houthi said, “Military action by Arab and Islamic regimes [against the occupied Palestinian territories] is ideal.”

Such operation, however, was “unlikely,” he added.

MNA