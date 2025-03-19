“We need spirit, messages of Nowruz more than ever,”: Envoy

He delivered a message during an event held by the Islamic Republic in New York on March 18 to celebrate the New Persian Year, commonly known as Nowruz.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellencies; Dear colleagues; Ladies and Gentlemen,

Nowruz, the most ancient celebration of the New Year, observed by millions of people worldwide, transcends national borders. It stands as a symbol of cultural bonds, fraternity among nations, and profound respect for nature and time.

For centuries, Nowruz has been celebrated across a vast geography, from South Asia to the Balkans and from Central Asia to the Caucasus. It is a celebration that inspires love, compassion, peace, and happiness, while offering a renewed chapter of hope, prosperity, well-being, and resilience.

This time-honored celebration reminds us of ancient wisdom that emanates from the heart of history. It serves as a harbinger of tranquility, transformation, and peaceful coexistence.

Nowruz exemplifies the notion that nations, regardless of geographical borders or political differences, can unite around shared human values and contribute to the creation of a world rooted in sustainable peace and friendship.

In Iran, Nowruz is not simply a mark on the calendar; it is a profound opportunity to reflect on the past, assess the present, and embrace a culture that instills hope, peace, and prosperity for all.

As one of the birthplaces of this ancient tradition, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the importance of dialogue and cultural cooperation among the nations that celebrate Nowruz. In today’s world, we need the spirit and the messages of Nowruz more than ever before.

In conclusion, I would like to extend my sincerest wishes to all for a festive and joyous occasion. May this year’s Nowruz bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all, and may it guide us toward a future full of hope, unity, amity, and progress.

I thank you.

MNA/TSN