Iran to defeat coronavirus: health min.

According to the latest official announcements, some 285 individuals suspected of corona have been tested in Iran, of which 28 ones showed positive results.

Five have lost their lives, as reported.

Namaki assured on Saturday that there are enough number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits in Iran.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far claimed the lives of 2,360 people across the world.

Authorities in China's Hubei province confirmed an additional 366 cases of the virus on Friday, 45 fewer than the previous day, taking the total number of cases at the epicenter of the outbreak to over 63,400. The total number of cases in mainland China is now more than 76,200, according to reports.

