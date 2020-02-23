  1. Sports
Iran announces suspension of sports events due to coronavirus

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Sports competitions in Iran will be suspended in the next 10 days over the outbreak of new coronavirus, according to the statement released by Iran’s Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarter.

The sports activities and events except for football matches will be halted for 10 days from February 24.

Iran Sports Medicine Federation formed an emergency committee to deal with coronavirus in sports following a special order by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar.

The committee had already announced on Saturday that all sports events in Iran had been suspended but on Sunday it changed the decision and announced that football matches would be held during this period.

In this regard, Iran Football League Organization made the announcement that all the football and futsal matches will be held without spectators.

According to an official with Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday, the total number of patients with the new virus across in Iran has so far reached 43 and 8 have lost their lives.

The novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has so far claimed the lives of 2,464 people across the world.

