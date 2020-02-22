Iran-Iraq trade continues at borders: statement

The organization made the statement on Saturday, noting that conducting trade between the two countries continues provided that the drivers and passengers involved in the process go through medical examination and take preventive measures.

The statement also says that Iranian and foreign travelers are banned from entering Iraq for three days until necessary health measures have been adopted with regard to coronavirus.

Iraqi officials announced that they are following preventive precautions in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight against Covid-19.

Iraqi nationals and travelers returning via Iran’s border are required to take medal tests to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

The Iraqi government has recently established a special committee to fight against coronavirus.

