25 Turkish nationals enter Turkey after temporary quarantine at Bazargan border

As he informed, Turkey had not permitted the 25 Turks, who are studying in Iran's Qom city, into their home country, recognizing them as coronavirus suspects.

Accordingly, the individuals were quarantined temporarily at a hotel in Maku, before leaving the country for Turkey. None of the individuals show symptoms of the disease.

Iran and Turkey have held talks on controlling the outbreak. Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Farzamand met and held talks with Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed the joint efforts of Iran and Turkey to fight and control the spread of the coronavirus.

Farazmand stressed the cooperation of the Iranian and Turkish health ministries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the meeting.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone talk on the recent developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and the ways to tackle it and the need to maintain and strengthen relationships.

